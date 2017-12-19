Columbus church sponsors Christmas dinner for the homeless

St. Paul United Methodist Church partners with group annually to have Christmas dinner for those in need.

Hundreds were fed at the Rosehill Safehouse Tuesday, where several members of the church and AmVets Post 9 served and volunteered.

Jose Guevara, the local commander for AmVet Post 9, helped cook the food and identify homeless veterans to make sure they received not only a meal, but veteran resources and to make sure they’re being taken care of by the Veteran Affairs.

"This is giving back for people who need that hope so they can face tomorrow,” said Jose Morrow, a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Jose Guevara said, “It feels right. It's the right thing to do, helping the community and that's what it’s all about especially this time of year when there are a lot of people that are less fortunate to have all of the nice things.”

In addition to a great meal and dessert, the church also gave away coats, blankets, and other items to make this Christmas even better.

