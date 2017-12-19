Vigil held in Columbus for 7-year-old car crash victim

The community came together for a vigil to remember a 7-year-old boy who was lost in a tragic accident in 2015.

Ayden Kitchens from Phenix City died following a series of multi-car accidents in Columbus. Dec. 19 marks two years since his death. Kathryn Adams was arrested in connection with the accidents.

Organizers had a tree set up at GooGoo Car Wash to put ornaments on in memory of Ayden.

