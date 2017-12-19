Vickey Carter Johnson elected to Phenix City District 2 seat

The results are finalized in the Phenix City District 2 election and Vickey Carter Johnson is the winner.

The win comes after controversy surrounding the first election where there were allegations of voter fraud.

Johnson took 67 percent of the vote to Baxley Oswalt’s 37 percent.

The election before was determined by 15 votes and had more than 400 voters come out. This election totaled at almost 700 voters who cast their ballots. Johnson said she is happy that so many people came out to cast their vote whether it was for her or Baxley Oswalt.



”This is all about District 2. People came out and we’re delighted. It feels amazing to be standing where I’m standing right now.”

Russell County Probate Judge Alford Harden says the election will be certified by Dec. 27. The position was left vacant on Aug. 3 after the death of City Councilmember, Johnnie Robinson.

