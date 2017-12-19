Columbus Police Dept. receives animal first aid kits

The Columbus Kennel Club gave out animal first aid kits to the Columbus Police Department Tuesday night.

The Columbus Kennel Club is a nonprofit organization for the welfare of pure bread dogs. The organization also educates and makes sure people understand dogs, their viability, and what they are all about.

Among the items included in the kit was Narcan, which is used to treat an overdose in an emergency. The drug could be the difference between life and death for a canine officer sometimes used in drug searches and raids.

The Columbus Police Department is the first to receive two of these kits. After providing the department with the kits, the club went on to enjoy food and gifts.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.