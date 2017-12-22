UPDATE: Police find remnants of meth lab near home on 42nd Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police are investigating a home in Columbus after finding suspicious materials related to meth nearby.

A Hazmat crew was on the scene Friday around 1 p.m. of a home on 42nd St after finding suspicious materials nearby. This is the second time this home has been investigated by a hazmat crew, but police have not connected the two incidents.

The materials were found in the woods next to the home.

Police say they found a bottle, a liquid substance, and hypodermic needles at the scene related to meth.

Hazmat units are disposing of the material now and police do not know if it was related to the bust at the home earlier this month.

Police also suspect that the materials that were thrown into the woods are the remnants of a meth lab.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.