John Soules Foods to add 500+ jobs in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Christmas came early for job seekers in East Alabama.

John Soules Foods announced that it has completed the purchase of a 266,000 square foot facility in Valley. The company plans to add over 500 jobs anywhere from top-tier management to entry-level positions. Developers in the city are ready to get the ball rolling.

Valerie Gray says after years of, work Chambers County landed the foods company based out of Tyler Texas, "it’s a great Christmas present for everyone in our community," Gray says.

The company will be on Towel Avenue off River Road in the massive facility that use to be host to car parts.

"The reason the company looked at our area is because of our access to water. We have capabilities to add water and sewer," Gray tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

Water and Sewer plus the existing facility and workforce made coming to the Valley a no-brainer.

John Soules Foods is planning a 2 phase project. Phase 1 of the expansion, the Company will add 210 employees and invest $70 million into the facility. Phases 2 & 3 will add an additional 300 employees and invest another $40 million for a total investment of over $100 million.

“One of our strategic targets is food and beverage companies.” The Chambers County development authority looked to diversify business in 2016 and has completed their mission with this company. The company will cook chicken and beef to be frozen and shipped out across the country to stores.

The people of Valley are excited about this new opportunity, “well options are always good… more jobs means more money so it will be good for the community in general," says a Chambers County resident that wanted to be identified only as Denise.

“Our addition of the Alabama plant will expand our growth capabilities as well as add cross-functionality between all of our facilities. We have one of the most sophisticated and efficient workforces in the industry. We at John Soules Foods pride ourselves in providing exceptional customer service and innovative product development with the highest levels of quality and food safety,” said John Soules, Jr., Co-Chief Executive Officer of John Soules Foods.

The phases will come over the next four years. This project makes for $127 million dollars in capital investment and over 600 jobs in chambers county in 2017.

