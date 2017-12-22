Teen charged with murder after pawn shop employee killed during robbery

The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that left one man dead.

Fifteen-year-old Quintavis Williams has been arrested and charged for the murder of Joseph Johnson, who was killed in a robbery at Columbus Pawn Shop. Williams is being charged as an adult.

The robbery happened Dec. 20 at Columbus Pawn Shop on Fort Benning Road.

Williams' first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. The hearing will be rescheduled for Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

