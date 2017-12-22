TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on I-85 North

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Traffic is backed up on I-85 northbound in Opelika.

Due to a two-car wreck, traffic has come to a standstill.

Police have blocked off the right lane for emergency vehicles to pass.

Crews are clearing up the scene and all lanes should reopen soon.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.