TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on I-85 North

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Traffic is backed up on I-85 northbound in Opelika.

Due to a two-car wreck, traffic has come to a standstill.

Police have blocked off the right lane for emergency vehicles to pass.

Crews are clearing up the scene and all lanes should reopen soon.

