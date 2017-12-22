Local apartment complex holds holiday book drive for kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Ambling Management put on a Holiday Book Drive for kids in Columbus.

The book drive took place at the Avalon Apartment Complex on Cusseta Road on Thursday.



Kids got to choose from a variety of books inside of a big red tent.



Organizers say these types of programs promote academic success and bring residents closer together.

“It's something we can give to them to where they will enjoy hopefully with reading. Because all different levels of reading and all different kinds,” says Penny Atkinson, Property Manager for Avalon Apartments.

After choosing a book the kids at Avalon Apartments received cupcakes and pizza to enjoy.

