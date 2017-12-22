Annual children's Christmas celebration held at Russell Co. Courthouse

Christmas came early for some children in East Alabama.

Christmas at the Courthouse took place Friday afternoon at the Russell County Courthouse in Phenix City.

Children received gifts and had the chance to take home a new bike. Hamburgers and hotdogs were also provided.

The event was organized by Russell County Commissioner, Ronnie Reed and local fraternities and veterans groups helped provide the gifts and food.

This is the fifth year for Christmas at the Courthouse in Phenix City.

