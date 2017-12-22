A Columbus family has been taking Christmas decorations to extraordinary lengths

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus family has been taking Christmas decorating to new heights for the past two decades.

The Taylor family lives on Dunhill Dr. and has been decorating their home for the past 20 years.

Every year the family begins putting up decorations in September to get an early start for Christmas.

Owner of the home, Barbara Taylor, says, “You’ve got to love it to be able to go through the hard work, the time, the energy, and the money, but when people come to visit and say it looks nice, it makes it feel that it wasn’t in vain.”

The Taylors say, if you want to view the extravagant display, all you have to do is drive to the home to get a close up look inside and out.

It is totally free to see the lights, but donations are greatly accepted.

The last day to see the wonderful lights will be on Dec. 31st, this year and the Taylors will begin setting up for another display next year in time for Christmas.

