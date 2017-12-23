Family in Columbus turns home into holiday light show

A family in Columbus created a computerized holiday light show at their home to put a smile on faces throughout the city.

Paul and Justin Hines also wanted their holiday spectacular to be of help to families in need.

This year, they teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House to help raise money, so that families don’t have to worry about the financial struggles and commutes while their children recent urgent medical care.

"It’s about remembering the reason for the season and being together with family," said Paul. "There are people that may not have a tree this year or even have a home, and if we could put a smile on their face then that's worth it to me."

