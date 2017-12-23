Arrest made days after attempted robbery at Columbus mobile home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in the home invasion shooting from earlier this week.

Police have arrested Jacobee Brooks in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park invasion.

Brooks was shot twice by the homeowner during the attempted home burglary Monday night.

He was later transferred to an area hospital for treatment and then arrested and charged with burglary.

