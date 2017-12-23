Unemployment rates in Alabama hit record lows

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Unemployment rates have hit a record low in Alabama.

Unemployment rates have dropped to record lows in five states, including the “yellow hammer” state of Alabama.

Alabama’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, which is down from the previous 3.6 percent in October.

Governor Ivey says the state now has 30,500 more jobs than it did last year.

California, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Texas also saw record lows for unemployment in November.

