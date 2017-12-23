VIDEO: Auburn's football team cheerfully sings "Silent Night"

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn’s football team brought a little holiday cheer by singing “Silent Night.”

The team was caught in a candid moment singing the Temptation’s rendition of “Silent Night.”

Auburn’s linebacker coach, Travis Williams, recorded the cheerful moment on camera as players joyfully sang together.

So far, the video has garnered over 3,600 likes and 218,000 views on William’s Facebook page.

