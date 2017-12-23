Last-minute Holiday shoppers fill malls before stores close

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s the final countdown and we have less than 24 hours until Christmas Eve.

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, don’t worry there’s still time to knock it out before stores close and cross off those last-minute items on your Christmas list.

If you were hoping to order something online, the last day to order anything without paying a costly shipping fee was Dec. 19th.

If you didn’t mind paying the fee, the last day to order items and still receive them in time for Christmas was Thursday, Dec. 21st.

If you are out shopping today and a store doesn’t have what you need, see if they will be able to order it for you and have it shipped to the store.

Usually that is a free service, but more than likely it will not arrive by Christmas.

When giving out your gifts this year, don’t forget gift receipts. Those will come in handy if you or someone else needs to return or exchange something.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.