TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident on 185 South - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident on 185 South

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A three-car accident in Columbus has been reported on 185 heading southbound.

The accident happened past Manchester Expy. and one injury has been reported. 

Two lanes going southbound are blocked for emergency vehicle access. 

This is a developing traffic alert, please stay updated as News Leader 9 gathers more information. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly