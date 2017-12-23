WANTED PERSON: Police need your help locating a wanted Troup County man

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A Troup County man is wanted on counts of aggravated assault and battery.

Anthony Morris Duke is wanted for multiple charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, and three counts of cruelty to children.

He is also wanted for interfering with an emergency call.

Police ask if you know the whereabouts of this man to please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

