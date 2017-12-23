One of the oldest negro league baseball players celebrates his 100th birthday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Saturday night was one to remember for Mr. Roosevelt Jackson Sr.

He celebrated his 100th birthday in Buena Vista, Ga where family and over a hundred of his friends came to honor his legendary life. Loved ones say he's full of love and support in the community.

“My grandfather is a man who loves all people. My grandfather is the heart of the community. No matter where he’s lived he’s able to connect all people. And he’s also for all generations. And that’s the wonderful thing about him," said Loretta Jackson.

Jackson is one of the oldest living Negro baseball scouts, players, and managers. He has been honored by organizations like the Atlanta Braves, the Milwaukee Brewers, the NAACP, former President Jimmy Carter, and many who came to share in his once in a lifetime milestone.

When asked about what it means to him, he says that he's grateful for all of the support and it's a day that he wishes will never end.

"I thank God that he let me live to get a hundred years old. So, I can consider today is like a rainbow, it ain't got no end. It just keeps on and keeps on."

He also went on to say that he's grateful to see his great-grandchildren and the rest of his family all in one setting.