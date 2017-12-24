AAA offers towing service through the holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – AAA is activating its towing service to help those in need of a tow without charge for the holiday season.

Just in time for the holidays, AAA's TOW-2-GO service has begun for Georgia residents until January 2, 2018.

If you're unfamiliar with this service, it's available for folks who may not want to risk driving after a night of holiday partying and drinking.



All you need to do is call their toll-free number, which is 8-5-5 2-TOW 2-GO.



Once you call the number and tell them where you are, a tow truck will take you and your vehicle to a safe place within 10 miles for free.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.