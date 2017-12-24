Misery Map tracks flights for the holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Flights across the country are experiencing delays this Christmas Eve, but there’s a way you can check to see if your flight is leaving on time.

If you're on your way to catch a flight in Atlanta today, you may want to check your flight's status online.



Take a look at the misery map from flightaware.com.

Throughout the day Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport experienced some of the most flight delays, but around 1 p.m. flights looked to be closer to on-time with fewer delays and no cancellations.



Right now, it looks like all flights are on time at the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson airport, and that's both departing and arriving flights.

