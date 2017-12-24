TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident reported on 185 South

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An accident with possible injuries has been reported on 185 Southbound.

The accident occurred between Airport Thruway and the Columbus Exit 7.

All lanes on the right side are closed, the left lane remains open.

There are two EMS trucks on the scene along with police.

