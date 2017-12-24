Treasury Secretary Mnuchin receives an unpleasant Christmas gift

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An anonymous gift-giver left an unpleasant Christmas gift for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Los Angeles police came to his Bel Air St. home in Los Angeles to investigate the package Saturday night.



Officials say the delivery was addressed to the treasury secretary but was left in front of one of his neighbors' homes.



The gift was a box full of manure, the sender left the name "The American People."



Mnuchin was not in Los Angeles at the time.



A bomb squad was called in but after discovering the manure, they ruled it was not a threat to anyone's safety.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.