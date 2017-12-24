President Trump allegedly makes derogatory comments about immigr - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

President Trump allegedly makes derogatory comments about immigrants

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An explosive report is making waves in national politics as President Trump spends some holiday time at his Florida resort this weekend.

The New York Times published a story describing derogatory remarks made by the president.

The president reportedly made biased comments about immigrants from Haiti and Nigeria.

Comments were allegedly made during a meeting inside the oval office.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly