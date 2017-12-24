Local church gives away toys, receives smiles before Christmas Eve

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Before the jolly man in the red suit flies over the Chattahoochee Valley, a church in Columbus gave back to children and families who may have struggled financially this year.

The spirit of Christmas was already overflowing inside Revamp Church on Tenth Avenue. After Sunday morning's service, volunteers set up a special room for the kids.

"I think it's really good," said Brandon Mays, the church's pastor, "to see churches and leaders that are reaching their hands out, and help those in need."

One by one, children young - and younger - came up to the table, each picking a couple toys donated not just by volunteers at the church but other community members.

Pastor Mays said every little bit counts to impact a family's life, especially during the giving season.

"You feel like you need to have a whole lot to make an impact; you don't," Mays said. "Your heart just has to be in the right place. When your heart is in the right place, you're always going to make an impact in somebody's life."

This is a virtue church member Jamica Newsome said she's teaching her kids to put into practice like she hopes to one day accomplish in Columbus.

"Later on, further in life," Newsome said, "I would like to open up my own community center for reaching out back to the poor and giving back to the needy."

