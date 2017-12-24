CHIP receives funding through March

Columbus, GA (WTVM) – Earlier this week Congress signed a short-term funding plan to avoid a government shutdown.



Some of that funding will go to the children's healthcare insurance program also known as CHIP.

This will allow spending through March but the long-term future for chip remains in serious doubt.



Alabama Congresswoman Martha Roby says she supports the program but is concerned about the short-term spending bills.

