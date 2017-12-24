CHIP receives funding through March - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CHIP receives funding through March

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Columbus, GA (WTVM) – Earlier this week Congress signed a short-term funding plan to avoid a government shutdown.

Some of that funding will go to the children's healthcare insurance program also known as CHIP.

This will allow spending through March but the long-term future for chip remains in serious doubt.

Alabama Congresswoman Martha Roby says she supports the program but is concerned about the short-term spending bills.

