Family celebrates daughter 1 year after tragic ATV accident

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - It was a bittersweet Christmas Day for one Lee County family, as they remember their little girl who lost her life last year in a tragic ATV accident.

It's a packed house this Christmas in one Lee County home; cars park as relatives prepare to share holiday cheer.



December 25 marks a bittersweet anniversary for them. It's the exact day, in 2016, when they lost seven-year-old Stobhan Huguely, who they all lovingly knew as "Kupcake."



"She was sweet," her cousin, Annie Thomas said with a smile and a laugh, "But she was off the chain."



Last Christmas, Stobhan had gone out to ride on an ATV with an adult family member. Then the unimaginable happened, when "Kupcake" crashed into a utility pole. The Lee County Sheriff's office stated Stobhan was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash,



But she did not survive the accident.



"It feels weird," her sister, Markeiyah Shorter said, "Because she's not here, and we're so used to her being here."



"I just feel okay," Stobhan's best friend, Kelcey Turner said, "because I know she's in a better place now."

This year, "Kupcake's"close family and friends decided to her spark and love of life, wrapping special balloons around a pole right outside her house.



"The '1' is for one year and the '8' is for eight-years-old."

And if you ask the family, there's no doubt in their minds, Christmas still is a day to celebrate.



"It's Christmas," Shorter said, "and this was her favorite holiday."



"I know we all miss her, but the memories from that little girl, you can still have a wonderful and happy Christmas," Thomas said, "because that little girl lives on inside each and every last one of us."



