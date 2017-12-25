Family celebrates daughter 1 year after tragic ATV accident

It's a packed house this Christmas in one Lee County home; cars park as relatives prepare to share holiday cheer. December 25 also marks a bittersweet anniversary for them. It's the exact day, in 2016, when they lost seven-year-old Stobhan Huguely, who they all lovingly knew as "Kupcake."More >>
AAA is activating its towing service to help those in need of a tow without charge for the holiday season.More >>
Earlier this week Congress signed a short-term funding plan to avoid a government shutdown.More >>
Saturday night was one to remember for Mr. Roosevelt Jackson Sr.More >>
Before the jolly man in the red suit flies over the Chattahoochee Valley, a church in Columbus gave back to children and families who may have struggled financially this year.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The boy's father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from his grandmother for his help.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.More >>
