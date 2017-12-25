Less fortunate gets Christmas gifts from strangers in the community

Many people at Uptown Columbus Park now have Christmas gifts thanks to random people in the community. Volunteers have come out to give free food, coffee, clothes and even a big box of money to pass out to those less fortunate.



"A lady pulled up. She had a whole box full of twenty-dollar bills and started passing out twenty-dollar bills. She asked me if I want one, I said yes ma'am. So, she blessed me with a twenty-dollar bill and stuff," said William Amos Jones.

Along with money, people also got some warm food. One woman taking more than one trip to Waffle House to get food for those who need it. She went above and beyond to even serve food at the House of Mercy. When asked what motivates her to give to the community on Christmas she says they do.

"I love them. That they are loved. Don't give up hope. You might not be in the best situation right now, but I'm telling you it's going to get better as long as you keep your faith," said Ashley Collins.

Those recipients say they're grateful to have people in the community who care. Places like Valley Rescue Mission and the House of Mercy are also spreading cheer by feeding those who need it. The Development Director for Valley Rescue Mission, Mitzi Oxford, told me earlier that they may have served over 1,000 meals. Jones says hopefully these acts can spark change.

"By us passing out food maybe we can stop all the violence. And the military came and helped passed out stuff and showed all their love and blessing and stuff. It's just been a wonderful day."

