Columbus ranks in bottom ten cities for keeping New Year’s Resolutions

Have you made and broken a New Year’s Resolution recently? It seems that many Columbus natives have.

In an effort to help Americans stick to their 2018 goals, Wallethub has released a ranking of more than 180 cities nationwide.

Columbus ranked 173 out of 182 cities in the data that crossing 52 key metrics ranging from adult obesity to income growth and employment outlook.

The “get out of debt” resolution is both the most popular and the most commonly broken.

Columbus does rank above Montgomery, Al in spot 176 and Augusta, Ga in spot 177.

Topping out the list as the best city for keeping up a New Year’s Resolution is Seattle, Wa.

Check out the full list of cities and reports here!

