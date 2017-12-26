List: Columbus city New Year's Day closures - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List: Columbus city New Year's Day closures

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Visit Columbus, GA) (Source: Visit Columbus, GA)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Several city services will be closed on New Year's Day. Make sure you know which ones so you can be prepared!

  • Waste/Recycle – Household, recycling, yard waste and bulk waste garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 3
  • 311 Citizens Service Center
  • Civic Center/Ice Rink – Columbus Ice Rink open with scheduled programming
  • Parks and Recreation
  • Animal Control
  • METRA Bus Service
  • Recorder’s Court – 8:00 a.m. session only
  • Chattahoochee Valley Public Libraries – Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
  • Department of Motor Vehicles

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly