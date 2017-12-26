$50k Powerball ticket sold in Fortson

If you played Powerball recently, you should check your tickets, because one worth $50,000 was sold in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The ticket was purchased at The Store located at 5130 Highway 219 in Fortson for the Dec. 23 Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 1-3-13-15-44 and the Powerball was 25.

A winner has not yet claimed the prize and, in Georgia, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize, so the clock is ticking.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.