Police urge locals not to advertise Santa's gifts on the curb

It's not necessarily a common crime but It happens after the holidays just enough to where police are warning those who received big-ticket items.

Santa has come and gone. Gifts are all opened and the wrapping paper is thrown in the trash, but what you do with those boxes could make a difference in whether or not you hold on to what was stuffing your stocking.

Bobby Kilgore is a captain at the Opelika Police Department. Kilgore is urging people across the Chattahoochee Valley to take precautions. “It's really important that you don’t put the boxes of big ticket high dollar items out on the curb because you don’t want to advertise to thieves what you’ve got on the inside," Kilgore says.

The OPD captain says not only what you leave at your curb can put you at a potential risk. "Don’t post on social media ‘what I got’ because you never know who’s going to be watching a friend of a friend looking for ideas where they might can get something," says Kilgore.

Meagan Mowery says she’s always made sure not to publicize on social media what was under her tree, but hiding the boxes came as news to her. “I don’t post on social media because I don’t want the whole world seeing what I got," Mowery says.

Eufaula police are advising people to keep all serial numbers, photographs of items, and transaction card information in case your gifts are stolen. Police say it will help you recover your stolen goods and for insurance purposes.

“Break those boxes down take them put them in a recycling bin and don’t leave them out laying out for the whole world to see what’s inside your door," Kilgore advises.

If you live in East Alabama don't have a trash can for recycling or all your boxes won't fit you can visit a recycling center at one of the following locations.

RecycleAuburn 365-A North Donahue Drive, hours: Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m or the Jeter Recycling Center at 675 Jeter Ave, hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - noon.

