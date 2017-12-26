AL Gov. awards $2.3 million to assist low-income families

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $2.3 million in grants for programs that help low-income residents with gaining employment and improving their quality of life.

The Community Services Block Grants will enable 20 Community Action Agencies throughout Alabama help residents to achieve self-sufficiency and provide services such as job search assistance, short-term employment skills classes, transitional housing, summer youth programs, financial literacy programs, and emergency food and shelter.

“Community Action Agencies provide important services help to low-income residents as they work to create a more stable foundation for a successful life,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for their goal of reducing and eliminating poverty by helping families in need, and I am pleased that these grant funds will support projects and programs to help reach that goal.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Grants were awarded to the following agencies in East Alabama:

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) - $74,031

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon, Russell) - $50,400

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chamber-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa) - $47,201

