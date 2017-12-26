Columbus recycling project collecting live Christmas trees

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $2.3 million in grants for programs that help low-income residents with gaining employment and improving their quality of life.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $2.3 million in grants for programs that help low-income residents with gaining employment and improving their quality of life.More >>
The Columbus porch thief, makes a second appearance at a family’s homeMore >>
The Columbus porch thief, makes a second appearance at a family’s homeMore >>
If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree in East Alabama, Auburn-Opelika residents can put their trees on curbs for pickup. TMore >>
If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree in East Alabama, Auburn-Opelika residents can put their trees on curbs for pickup. TMore >>
If you are ready to recycle your Christmas tree, the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s tree recycling program is in effect.More >>
If you are ready to recycle your Christmas tree, the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s tree recycling program is in effect.More >>
It's not necessarily a common crime but It happens after the holidays just enough to where police are warning those who received big-ticket items. Santa has come and gone.More >>
It's not necessarily a common crime but It happens after the holidays just enough to where police are warning those who received big-ticket items. Santa has come and gone.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>