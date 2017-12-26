Columbus recycling project collecting live Christmas trees

If you are ready to recycle your Christmas tree, the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s tree recycling program is in effect.

The Bring One for the Chipper program will last until Jan. 6.

You can drop off your live tree at multiple locations around the city of Columbus. Locations include Cooper Creek Park, Britt David Park, Shirley and Winston Recreation Center.

Trees are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trees can be left at locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

