Auburn offers curbside pick-up for recycled Christmas trees

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree in East Alabama, Auburn-Opelika residents can put their trees on curbs for pickup.

Trees can also be taken to the following local recycling locations:

RecycleAuburn – North Donahue Drive

Jeter Recycling Center – Jeter Avenue

