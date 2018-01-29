Columbus mayor begins final series of 'Let's Talk!...with the Mayor' forums

Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergence for Alabama following Monday’s storm system.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergence for Alabama following Monday’s storm system.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide at GreyStone Falls apartments located at 1701 Williams Court. On Sunday, March 20 around 1:10 p.m. police received a welfare check call at the apartment.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating a murder-suicide at GreyStone Falls apartments located at 1701 Williams Court. On Sunday, March 20 around 1:10 p.m. police received a welfare check call at the apartment.More >>
A new Army major was appointed Commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning Monday.More >>
A new Army major was appointed Commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning Monday.More >>
The Virginia College Campus in Columbus will host a career fair Tuesday. Employers representing hospitals, administration, cosmetology, and more will be on hand.More >>
The Virginia College Campus in Columbus will host a career fair Tuesday. Employers representing hospitals, administration, cosmetology, and more will be on hand.More >>
A women’s group in Columbus is gearing up for its annual fundraiser.More >>
A women’s group in Columbus is gearing up for its annual fundraiser.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the 2016 stabbings of her children.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the 2016 stabbings of her children.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The city of Jacksonville is under a curfew after a likely tornado caused widespread damage.More >>
The city of Jacksonville is under a curfew after a likely tornado caused widespread damage.More >>