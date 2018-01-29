Columbus mayor begins final series of 'Let's Talk!...with the Mayor' forums

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will begin the final series of “Let’s Talk!...with the Mayor” public forums starting on Thursday, March 22.

This will be the eighth year of these public forums and these meetings will take place at two different locations in the city.

The forums reopen to the public and will also air on Columbus Consolidated Government Television Network.

The purpose of the forum is to provide a current status of the city, to celebrate achievements and to create an opportunity for citizens to discuss their questions, concerns, and ideas with city officials.

The forum on Thursday, March 22 will be held at the Springer Opera House, located at 103 E. 10th St. from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The final forum will be on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Rd.

