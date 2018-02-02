LIST: Candidates qualify for Muscogee Co. public office elections

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Election year for Muscogee County has arrived and candidates for several public office seats have already officially qualified and are gearing up for their campaigns.

Here is a list of everyone in the running:

Mayor

Danny Arencibia

Zephaniah "Zeph" Baker

Norma Harris

Berry “Skip” Henderson

Charles Roberts

Winfred Shipman

Judge of State Court-Columbus, Muscogee County

Andrew Prather

City Council

Clairmont Barnes – District 1, seat currently held by Pops Barnes

Gregory Blue – District 1, seat currently held by Pops Barnes

Bruce Huff – District 3, incumbent

Juanita Upshaw – District 3, seat currently held by Bruce Huff

Charmaine Crabb – District 5, seat currently held by Mike Baker

Siavosh Etemadi – District 7, seat currently held by Mimi Woodson

Jeremy Hobbs – District 7, seat currently held by Mimi Woodson

Mimi Woodson – District 7, incumbent

Regina Liparoto – District 9, seat currently held by Judy Thomas

Judy Thomas – District 9, incumbent

Amy Bryan – District 10, seat currently held by Skip Henderson

John House – District 10, seat currently held by Skip Henderson

Tollie Strode – District 10, seat currently held by Skip Henderson

School Board

Michael Edmondson – District 2, seat currently held by John Thomas

Sheryl McCraine – District 2, seat currently held by John Thomas

John Steed – District 2, seat currently held by John Thomas

Naomi Buckner – District 4, incumbent

Toyia Tucker – District 4, seat currently held by Naomi Buckner

Mark Cantrell – District 6, seat currently held by Mark Cantrell

Eddie Obleton – District 6, seat currently held by Mark Cantrell

Robert Roth – District 6, seat currently held by Mark Cantrell

Frank Myers – District 8, incumbent

Philip Schley – District 8, seat currently held by Frank Myers

Kia Chambers – At Large, incumbent

Anthony McCool – At Large, seat currently held by Kia Chambers

Sheriff

Donna Tompkins

