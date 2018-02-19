Columbus Fire Department hosts promotion ceremony - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus Fire Department hosts promotion ceremony

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: Columbus Fire Department) (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire is hosting a promotion ceremony to train individuals on emergency services. 

The training will take place at 9 a.m. Monday morning at the Training Division Classroom at 1905 3rd Ave. in Columbus.

