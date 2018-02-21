2018 Spring Fling Carnival returns to Columbus April 6-15

The Spring Fling Carnival is making its way back to Columbus.

The carnival will be in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot April 6-15, and admission is free. Guests are welcome to celebrate the beginning of Spring with rides, games, food, and fun.

See the Spring Fling schedule and ride pricing below:

Friday, April 6 – Opening Day

Open: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

4 p.m. - Close: Unlimited Rides $15

Saturday, April 7

Open: 11a.m. – 11 p.m.

11 a.m. – Noon: Free rides

Noon – 3 p.m. Unlimited rides $30

3 p.m. - Close: No ride specials

Sunday, April 8

Open: 12:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Free rides

2 p.m. - Close: Unlimited rides $25

Monday - Thursday, April 9 - 12

Open:4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Unlimited Rides: $20

Friday, April 13

Open: 4 p.m. – 11p.m.

Unlimited Rides: $25

Saturday, April 14

Open:11a.m. – 11 p.m.

11 a.m. - Noon: Free rides

Noon - 3 p.m.: Unlimited rides $30

3 p.m. - Close: No ride specials

Sunday, April 15

Open: 12:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Free rides

2pm - Close: Unlimited rides $25

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.