FIRST TO ALERT: Record February heat continues. When will we cool down? Details here.

By Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's going to be another warm one with record highs expected. We could tie the all time record high for February in Columbus which is 84. We'll see a partly sunny sky with warm conditions and mostly dry weather taking us through Saturday.

Sunday will bring changes to our forecast as we track a system into the area dropping temperatures and bringing rain. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday with drier conditions for Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the mid 70s on Sunday and top out near 70 all next week. Might be slightly warmer by next Friday. Low rain chances return by Wednesday of next week.

NEXT WEEK:  We will be at the Kroger in Opelika (Tiger Town) from 10-2 CT programming weather radios for free. You can buy one there or bring one in. See ya there!

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here.  It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

