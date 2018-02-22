Top 10 teachers announced for MCSD Teacher of the Year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation (MEEF) announced the top ten honorees for the Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year.

The top 10 were selected from the applications of 57 teacher honorees – each named the Teacher of the Year for their respective schools.

The following teachers were announced Thursday, Feb. 22:

Amanda Hefner - Columbus High School Honors Biology (9th)

Kimberly Evans - Double Churches Middle School English Language Arts (6th -8th)

Dawnell Jacobs - Early College Academy Literature and Composition (9th)

Jennifer Richardson - Hannan Elementary Magnet Academy Math and Science (4th)

Susan Elder Johnson - Elementary Special Education (K-5)

Florence Evermon - Key Elementary Special Education (K-5)

Melanie Gouine - North Columbus Elementary Reading and Social Studies (4th – 5th)

Kristan Macphail - Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts English Language Arts and Literature (6th & 9th)

Libby Bonin-Campos - Rigdon Road Elementary Special Education (Pre-K)

Lindsey Woods - Veterans Memorial Middle Science (7th and 8th)

The top ten honorees will be interviewed by the MEEF selection committee, which is made up of business and educational leaders in Columbus.

After the interviews, the selection committee will select the top three honorees, who will then be observed in their classrooms.

The 2018 MCSD Teacher of the Year will be announced at the Gala on Thursday, May 3 at the Trade Center to an expected crowd of nearly 1,000 supporters of excellence in education.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.