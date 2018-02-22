Fort Benning conducts prescribed burn

A prescribed burn is taking place at Fort Benning Thursday, Mar. 15.

The Natural Resources Management Branch is conducting the burn within the northeast quadrant.

The burn is expected to take place throughout the day.

Every effort is made to control smoke, however, changes in the weather throughout the day can change the smoke intensity and direction.

Prescribed burns are vital to ensure the danger of uncontrolled wildfires is reduced. The burning also helps reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires on Fort Benning, which could destroy natural resources, government assets, and more.

Anyone seeing large amounts of smoke in the East Columbus area should not be alarmed.

For more information on prescribed burns at Fort Benning, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.