Auburn Junior High responds to social media threat

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – On Thursday morning, Auburn Junior High School’s administration was notified of an incident involving a student who posted on social media a threat towards the school.

It was determined that the post was sent as a prank several months ago and recently re-circulated. The police department and school officials have thoroughly investigated the incident and have determined that the post does not pose a valid threat to the school.

Auburn Junior High School personnel continues to remain vigilant and open to legitimate concerns for our students’ and faculty members’ safety and security

Auburn City Schools says they encourage parents to have conversations with their children about the seriousness of making threats of any nature regardless of the intent.

