Auburn Junior High responds to social media threat - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn Junior High responds to social media threat

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

 AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – On Thursday morning, Auburn Junior High School’s administration was notified of an incident involving a student who posted on social media a threat towards the school. 

It was determined that the post was sent as a prank several months ago and recently re-circulated. The police department and school officials have thoroughly investigated the incident and have determined that the post does not pose a valid threat to the school.

Auburn Junior High School personnel continues to remain vigilant and open to legitimate concerns for our students’ and faculty members’ safety and security

Auburn City Schools says they encourage parents to have conversations with their children about the seriousness of making threats of any nature regardless of the intent.  

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Father accused of killing baby after losing video game

    Father accused of killing baby after losing video game

    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:15 AM EST2018-02-25 10:15:48 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:15 AM EST2018-02-25 10:15:48 GMT
    The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes. (Source: Chester County District Attorney’s Office/KYW/CNN)The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes. (Source: Chester County District Attorney’s Office/KYW/CNN)

    The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.

    More >>

    The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.

    More >>

  • Woman says cemetery lost her father's casket

    Woman says cemetery lost her father's casket

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-02-26 10:58:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-02-26 10:58:17 GMT
    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite. (Source: Vasel Family/WRTV/CNN)The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite. (Source: Vasel Family/WRTV/CNN)

    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.

    More >>

    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.

    More >>

  • Walmart road rage incident lands one behind bars

    Walmart road rage incident lands one behind bars

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:37 AM EST2018-02-26 14:37:56 GMT
    A road rage incident was captured on video outside a Jackson Walmart. Source: ViewerA road rage incident was captured on video outside a Jackson Walmart. Source: Viewer

    The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.

    More >>

    The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly