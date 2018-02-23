Georgia House committee approves new cell phone bill

A Georgia House of Representatives committee has approved a new bill that would affect the way drivers use their cell phones.

This new bill would make it illegal for people to talk on the phone and drive, if approved.

It comes in response to an increase in deadly crashes and a rise in car insurance premiums.

Right now, it is illegal to text behind the wheel, but drivers are allowed to dial and hold their phone while behind the wheel.

