CSU hosts lecture on national cybersecurity

Columbus State University held a talk on national cybersecurity.

The former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Ronald Burgess, Jr., spoke about current cyber threats in a lecture titled "The Cyber Threat and the Way Ahead."

During the lecture, Burgess said that hacking accounted for 60 percent of breaches nationwide last year.

One of the largest of those breaches being the U.S. voters systems and exposing voter information.

The lecture is part of the Col. Richard R. Hallock Lecture Series presented by CSU’s Department of Politics, Philosophy, and Public Administration.

The lecture series has already featured three former ambassadors and numerous leaders in national security.

