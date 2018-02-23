Northside High School principal responds to alleged threat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Northside High School is responding to an alleged threat.

Mr. Richburg, the principal of Northside, released the following statement to parents on the threat Friday morning:

"We are all feeling the effects of the events that took place in Florida last week. We understand that it is a very tense and unsettling time in the history of schools. Because of these events, we all have a heightened sense of words that are being said around us and phrases that are being used – and rightfully so. We encourage all of our students to report anything you may feel is inappropriate or suspicious. We also ask our students to be careful in choosing your words. If you hear something you feel is dangerous or inappropriate you should report that to administration or guidance. We do not want you to tell a friend and not report it. We have had a few instances where words have been misconstrued and students have been accused of saying something they simply did not say. It is very important that we report exactly what was said to school officials and we do not spread rumors. We are aware of the social media posts of graffiti on a wall about the very situation I am referring. The student did not say what was reported. We investigated and tracked the statements back. No student heard another student make a threat at all. The decision to tell friends and post to social media instead of reporting to administration has caused a major disruption to our school and unnecessary panic to our Northside Family. If you know where this graffiti is posted, please inform your teacher immediately so it can be removed. Please understand that we want you to report suspicious words or activity to any Northside staff immediately."

The Muscogee County School District is urging additional safety precautions. Click here to see how the school district is ramping up safety following the Florida high school mass shooting.

