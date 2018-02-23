Execution date set for 'Stocking Strangler' Carlton Gary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The execution date for Carlton Gary, known as the “Stocking Strangler” has been set.

According to the Assistant DA John Kelly, Judge Jordan, signed orders for the execution to be held between March 15 at noon – March 22 at noon.

Commissioner Gregory Dozier has set the date for Thursday, March 15 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m.

Gary was convicted of brutally raping and killing seven elderly women in Columbus in the late 70’s and 80’s.

He was set to be killed several years ago but a stay was granted on the grounds of new DNA testing, which wasn’t available when the case came to light back then.

If executed, Gary will be the 49th inmate to die by lethal injection.

