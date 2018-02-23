No injuries reported after accident involving Muscogee County school bus

An accident involving a Muscogee County school bus happened Friday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

The bus was transporting approximately 50 students from Northside High School when another vehicle backed into the bus in the Lullwater Apartments complex. The accident happened at 3:40 p.m.

Law enforcement, school administration, and parents have been notified of the accident.

The driver who backed into the school bus was cited by police at the site of the incident.

