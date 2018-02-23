13-year-old arrested for making a threat at a school in Eufaula, AL

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a juvenile for making threats at school.

The 13-year-old seventh grader at Admiral Moorer Middle School made comments Friday to other students that rose concern enough for them to advise administrators.

The School Resource Officer was contacted and interviewed the student and found sufficient probable cause for an arrest.

The comments were made toward the end of the school day and no students or faculty members were ever in danger. The comments were in reference to future events and posed no immediate threat.

The student was arrested for making a terrorist threat, which is a Class C felony.

The student was processed through the Eufaula City Jail and transferred to the Southeast Alabama Youth Services Diversion Center awaiting a juvenile hearing.

Eufaula City Schools encourages parents, teachers, and students to reach out to the school administration or the police department if they hear or see any threatening activity.

