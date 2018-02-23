Construction underway for Columbus Regional, Piedmont Healthcare partnership

Construction to reflect the new Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare partnership is underway.

It was announced last year that the two healthcare systems were working towards combining their strengths through partnership. According to Columbus Regional Health officials, the affiliation will allow patients in the community to be served to the highest degree possible.

A letter of intent was executed in May 2017 and an agreement was later reached that supported the intentions of the organizations.

A crew could be seen Friday afternoon constructing a ‘Piedmont’ sign near the Midtown Medical Center building.

